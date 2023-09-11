Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son's shocking transformation revealed - see photos

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's son, Travis, is all grown up and sporting a very bold look.

The Hollywood couple are incredibly supportive of their offspring, including their 34-year-old son and Sosie, 31, who have carved out careers in the entertainment industry.

While the Smile actress has made her mark in acting, Travis has an alternative music career in which he's heavily invested in heavy metal and punk and his appearance very much mirrors this.

Photos of Travis performing with his band, Contracult Collective, on Instagram prove he's come along way from the blonde-haired little boy he once was.

In the images, Travis has taken his appearance to the extreme and is barely recognizable sporting heavy makeup, multiple tattoos and an undercut beneath his long, black hair.

For fans of the group, Travis' appearance isn't so shocking, but many of Kevin and Kyra's followers may not know what their son now does for a living.

In addition to being a singer and programmer for his band, Travis plays guitar for black metal band, Black Anvil. He's also an audio engineer and songwriter.

Kevin and Kyra have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them from working in the spotlight.

© Photo: Getty Images

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle.

© Photo: Getty Images

"And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra agrees and said in an interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

© Getty Travis and his sister Sosie are close

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

