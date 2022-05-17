Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana shares unseen baby photo for happy family event The couple are parents to five children

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana both took to Instagram with previously unseen family photos on Monday for a very special occasion.

The couple's eldest child, daughter Megan, celebrated her 24th birthday on 16 May and her proud parents shared the sweetest tributes to their firstborn on social media.

Tana, 47, chose to share two images; the first, a snapshot taken when Megan was still a baby and showing the little girl in a baby carrier. The second image showed mother and daughter recently, posing with their arms around each other and beaming for the camera.

Tana wrote: "HAPPY 24th BIRTHDAY MEGGIE!!! Hurry home now you have been away too long and we miss you! Love you so much, not sure how time between these two photos has gone so fast…. But feel blessed to have shared it all with you x love you."

Tana shared a loving birthday tribute for daughter Megan

Gordon, meanwhile, shared his own birthday tribute to Megan. He posted a touching image showing the pair together along with a heartfelt message.

"Happy Birthday to this gorgeous lady @megan__ramsay words can't describe enough how proud you make me feel every day," the 55-year-old wrote. "Have a fantastic time in Vancouver, can't wait to see you to celebrate your special day, love you so much Dad."

Proud dad Gordon also celebrated on social media

Gordon and Tana have been happily married since 1996 and together share five children: Megan, 22-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 20-year-old Tilly, who famously starred in Strictly 2021, and little Oscar, three.

Last year, Gordon and Tana celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary - and Tana had a surprise in store for fans.

Gordon and Tana's four eldest children

She shared a video showing her dancing around in her wedding dress after finding it amongst her belongings in their family's luxurious London home.

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress," wrote Tana. "25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit" she wrote as she twirled in the classic satin gown.

