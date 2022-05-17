Drew Barrymore pens emotional tribute as she announces huge news dear to her heart Undoubtedly well deserved!

Ever since Drew Barrymore launched her hit show, The Drew Barrymore Show, in September of 2020, the wins haven't stopped coming in for the star and her program.

Now, fresh off of the announcement that it had been nominated for a whopping six Daytime Emmy Nominations, "daytime's new darling" is reigning in yet another incredible honor.

The actress got to celebrate being the recipient of a Webby Special Achievement Award for her work and presence not only on her show, but across all her brands, which include Cook with Beautiful, Flower Beauty, and Flower Films.

Hailed as "the world's foremost expert at bringing joy to the internet," Drew wore an impossibly chic, silk white suit with her signature tie to receive the award.

She kept her speech simple, simply stating: "Social media is a wild ride," though her happiness was palpable in the video she later went on to post about the event.

She penned a heartfelt tribute to the Webby Awards and extended her gratitude to her loyal fans, writing: "I cannot thank you enough for this most gracious honor. I am moved to my core!"

The win came with a heartfelt video montage highlighting Drew's achievements

Fans were quick to congratulate her and express how well-deserved the win is, writing: "You bring so much light to so many people, you are amazing. You deserve everything good that comes to you," and: "I see so much passion in your eyes!" as well as: "Drew you give 1000 percent of your time and energy to bring us optimism EVERY DAY! This award is SO well deserved!!!"

Drew opened up more about how much the award means to her and about her show's mission in a backstage conversation, saying: "There is kindness, and earnestness, and goodness…"

Drew looked glowy as ever as she accepted the award

Continuing, she candidly explained: "I like to be rebellious, and funny, but I just want to be kind and positive too, I'm such a cliché, I'm such a hippy hopeful."

She thoughtfully concluded her inspiring message with: "I also acknowledge that happiness is not just on tap everyday, and it's a hard fight and it's a high road choice."

