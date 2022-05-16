Jennifer Aniston's 'debate' for famous actor's affections in unseen video The two had the best solution

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore may have a mutual good friend and co-star in common, but they are not about pitting themselves against each other for him!

On the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host unveiled a never-before-seen interview with the fellow actress from a special trip to Los Angeles she and her show did when it first debuted in 2020.

The two stars sat down outside the iconic Paramount Studios gate in Hollywood, where they discussed some of Jen's most iconic roles, and the daunting process of "making it in California."

As the two were discussing her prolific career, Drew couldn't help but mention someone that elicited instant applause from the audience with just his name: Adam Sandler.

While pictures appeared of the two stars with him, they affectionately called him "Sandman," and described him as "one of a kind" and as "a unicorn."

The Morning Show star fondly said of him: "He walks with joy, lives with joy, and he doesn't get moody… comedians are moody."

Adam is one of Jennifer's closest friends and they are set to star side by side yet again in the Murder Mystery sequel

As Drew confessed that's the type she's attracted to, she brought up a viral Twitter debate concerning the trio, which proposed a difficult question: "Who is a better partner for Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston or Drew Barrymore?"

Though she brought up the debate, she was quick to clarify that there wasn't any competition to be had, explaining that: "What I loved about what came out of that… well that you and I chose each other."

Drew and Adam have been friends for years and have collaborated on The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended

The Friends star quickly took to the resolution, exclaiming: "Oh well that's a no brainer!" before continuing: "That's because of that phrase guys like to say… bros before hoes?" and the mom-of-two didn't hesitate to finish her sentence, screaming: "Oh my god I was gonna say hoes before bros!"

They thoughtfully concluded the conversation with an "always" from Jen and with Drew saying: "That is sisterhood, and we have had that… and we just celebrate that, and I love that that was the true answer, and that's where our truth lies."

