Brooklyn Beckham shares family picture taken during recent trip to London The eldest child of the Beckhams married earlier this year

Over the weekend, Brooklyn Beckham and new wife Nicola Peltz headed to London, and while there they shared a sweet family photo.

While out there, Brooklyn had a special birthday to celebrate and his new wife joined him for the celebrations. The son of footballing ace David Beckham shared the family photo on his Instagram Stories, featuring him and Nicola alongside some family friends and members as they marked the milestone occasion. Brooklyn wore a black jumper and a stunning necklace, while Nicola looked beautiful in a black top and red trousers.

In his caption, Brooklyn lovingly wrote: "Happy birthday papa xx I love you so much, have the most amazing day," and he added plenty of red heart emojis.

He also added an adorable sticker that featured a cartoon penguin pulling on a party popper.

Brooklyn marked a special birthday

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in April, and the wedding ended up making Brooklyn's mum, Victoria, incredibly emotional.

In an interview with Grazia, the 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful."

The newlyweds enjoyed a star-studded wedding ceremony on 9 April, held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

For the occasion, fashion designer Victoria opted for a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style.

The newlyweds have recently been in London

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four said of her outfit. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Her daughter Harper was the perfect bridesmaid, and Victoria revealed that her "angelic, sweet and simple" dress was Nicola's vision.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams enlisted close family friend and Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony for some entertainment. The singer sang four songs, while Fat Tony was in charge of the after-party.

