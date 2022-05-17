Victoria Beckham shares new details on Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz - 'I was very emotional' Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in April

Victoria Beckham was the ultimate mother of the groom when she watched her eldest child, Brooklyn Beckham, marry the woman of his dreams, Nicola Peltz, in a stunning Palm Beach wedding last month.

During a new interview with Grazia magazine, the fashion designer - who shares three other children with her football star husband David Beckham - confessed she was "very emotional" on the big day.

The 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful."

The newlyweds enjoyed a star-studded wedding ceremony on 9 April, held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

For the occasion, fashion designer Victoria opted for a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice; a signature of Victoria's iconic style.

Victoria dazzled in a sliver slinky gown on the wedding day

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four said of her outfit. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

Her daughter Harper was the perfect bridesmaid, and Victoria revealed that her "angelic, sweet and simple" dress was Nicola's vision.

Meanwhile, the Beckhams enlisted close family friend and Cruz Beckham's godfather Marc Anthony for some entertainment. The singer sang four songs, while Fat Tony was in charge of the after-party.

Brooklyn and Nicola got married in Florida last month

"Marc and Fat Tony did an amazing job too – they always do," remarked Victoria. "It seems like yesterday that David was holding Brooklyn in his little purple cowboy hat and outfit at our wedding – now our baby is married."

