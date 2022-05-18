Victoria Beckham confirms Brooklyn Beckham's major move after Nicola Peltz wedding

Victoria Beckham and her husband David are often splitting their time between the States and the UK, boastings homes in Miami, London and the Cotswolds. And although their main base is in London, it seems the couple are adjusting to some changes.

Their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has officially made America his home following his wedding to Nicola Peltz on 9 April, while their second child Romeo has relocated to Miami for work.

"I miss him so much," Victoria told Grazia about her son Romeo. "David and I have gone from having four kids at home to having one-and-a-half. Brooklyn and Nicola are going to be living between LA and Palm Beach, Romeo's living in Miami, and Cruz is in-between home and boarding school."

With Cruz in boarding school, it seems Harper is the only one still at home full-time. "We all love being in Miami," the fashion designer added. "And my beauty team, which is a super-important part of my business, is based in New York, so I go there a lot, too.

"But London is where I come to the office every day and where Harper goes to school. This year is a new chapter for my brand, and for our family - but London is still home."

Victoria with her four children

When in the UK, the mother-of-four – who raises children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with former England captain David – divide their time between their Holland Park home and their £6million country bolthole in the Cotswolds.

They also own the most spectacular modern Miami apartment, but it has to be their London mansion with its own gym and wine cellar that steals the show. The property also boasts separate quarters where their eldest son Brooklyn used to live before he wed Nicola Peltz.

