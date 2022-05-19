Kelly Osbourne inundated with support after 'theft' of dad Ozzy's belongings The pregnant star was forced to call police

Kelly Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support after she shared a heartbreaking ordeal that led her to seek help from the police.

The pregnant star made a desperate plea for help after she claimed that a Lyft driver allegedly drove off with her father Ozzy's clothes in the back of their vehicle before she was able to unload the car of his belongings.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kelly appealed for help from the rideshare company before calling the LAPD for assistance.

"EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths in the back seat of her car," Kelly wrote to Lyft's official Twitter account. "We can't reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!" she added.

Kelly's mom Sharon also shared the post on her Instagram Stories, revealing the driver's name and type of vehicle.

Kelly with dad Ozzy and mom Sharon

Fans immediately rushed to send their support to the pregnant star, with one responding: "This is terrible, I am very sorry that she drove off with your father's clothes. I hope that he gets them back soon [praying hands emoji]."

A second wrote: "That's messed up. I hope you get that sorted out fast. Take care of you give your dad a big hug for me."

Thankfully, Kelly updated her followers an hour later and revealed that with the help of the LAPD and Lyft, Ozzy's clothes were returned to her. "Thank you #LAPD and @AskLyft for helping us track down the clothes," she wrote.

Kelly is pregnant with her first child

Kelly's ordeal comes just one week after she announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, 45.

The singer took to social media to make the announcement, sharing pictures of her sonogram, as well as another of her poolside admiring it.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she revealed. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

