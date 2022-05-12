Kelly Osbourne reveals she is pregnant with her first child Congratulations to the Osbournes!

Congratulations are in order for the Osbourne family, as Kelly Osbourne has just announced that she is expecting her first child.

The singer took to social media to make the announcement, sharing pictures of her sonogram, as well as another of her poolside admiring it.

VIDEO: Kelly Osbourne hits out at 'stupid rumours'

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she revealed.

"To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

The reality TV star was immediately inundated with congratulatory messages from her many fans and friends. "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You're gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can't wait to meet your baby!!!" Ross Matthews wrote.

Many others like Stacey Solomon, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and David Furnish also joined in to send love to the singer.

Kelly revealed she was expecting her first child

The news comes not long after her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed that the entire family had contracted COVID-19 as she flew over to the UK to care for father Ozzy.

"I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly now has it and I now have it, and the entire household has it. So yeah..." Sharon shared while speaking with TalkTV, although she revealed later that they were all feeling better.

Sharon later shared the snap on her own Instagram and wrote: "My [heart emoji] could not be more full! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne."

While Kelly has not shared any information on the father, earlier in 2022 she revealed that she was dating Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, sharing adorable pictures of theirs on Valentine's Day.

The reality star confirmed her romance with Sid Wilson earlier this year

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she wrote.

