Kelly Osbourne's property portfolio has some major celebrity connections

Kelly Osbourne grew up in one of the most famous houses on television thanks to her starring role on The Osbournes with her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and younger brother Jack, and her own property portfolio has some major celebrity connections too.

The 37-year-old reportedly lives in a $3.45million home that has previously belonged to both Rooney Mara and Alexander Skarsgård, located above LA's Bronson Canyon.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom property has sweeping city, mountain and ocean views from its wraparound deck, an open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area, and minimalist décor throughout.

Kelly bought the property from The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress Rooney Mara in 2018, who had paid $2.9million to purchase it from Big Little Lies star Alexander in 2015.

The TV star also owns a condo in the 31-storey Sierra Towers complex between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, which she put up for rent at $17,500 per month in September 2021. She bought the property for $4million more than seven years ago, and previously advertised it as a rental property for $19,500 a month in 2017.

The two-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home spans 2,100 square feet and features an open-plan living room and dining room with a small private balcony, a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, and a guest bedroom with en suite.

Kelly isn't the only high profile star to invest in a property in the building; other owners include Courteney Cox, Sandra Bullock and Adam Sandler. Meanwhile, Cher, Elton John and Joan Collins have also owned houses there in the past.

