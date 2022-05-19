Julia Sawalha shares major hair transformation

Julia Sawalha took to social media to showcase a beautiful hair transformation at the weekend - and we are obsessed!

SEE: Julia Sawalha announces devastating news during lockdown

The Absolutely Fabulous star shared a stunning selfie on her Instagram feed showing off a brand new colour and stunning bouncy blowdry.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ab Fab: The Movie - the cast chat to HELLO!

Captioning the post, the 53-year-old wrote: "Thank you @joshwood atelier. Walked in feeling and LOOKING like Big Foot.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares emotional statement after sister Julia Sawalha's cryptic post

READ: Julia Sawalha devastated after being cut from Chicken Run 2

"Huge thank you to @sarah_bower_hair, an extraordinary colourist, and believe me I’ve had a few! Kind, gentle, down to earth and very gifted.

Julia is beaming with her new hairstyle

"@katcutsme- incredible Master Stylist and Rocket Goddess. They both listen, and instinctively know what will help enhance your inner well-being."

She added: "This is not an AD. I'm simply sharing about a great hair atelier, which is exactly what it is! #joshwood #atelier #joshwoodcolour #joshwoodatelier #katcutsme #sarahbowercolour."

In the photo, the star captured her new, lighter hair and fans went wild.

Julia's hair was styled in elegant curls

One follower replied: "Wow! Great colour. Really suits you." A second wrote: "Simply Stunning."

A third said: "Lovely colour, gorgeous locks, lifts your spirit. X."

A fourth added: "Look at those beautiful genuine smiles!!" A fifth said: "Lovely seeing you as always! You brighten up my day and your hair's a dream."

Julia looks gorgeous surrounded by bluebells

As well as beauty updates, the Lark Rise to Candleford actress enjoys sharing idyllic snapshots of nature on her Instagram feed and recently posted a glorious summer snap showing her surrounded by flowers in the forest.

Captioning the image, she said: "Hiding in the bluebells….with Donald and a ‘Bright Fire’ to honour the sun. Celebrating this time between Spring Equinox and Summer Solstice with you.

"New life, fire, passion, rebirth. Happy Mayday."

Fans were delighted with the update and flooded the comments with messages. One fan penned: "Great pics, Julia. Donald is happy to return to the outside amongst the lovely flowers."

A second replied: "Happy May Day, You Beautiful Soul."

A third said: "Amazing amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.