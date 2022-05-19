Coleen Nolan delights fans with exciting news The star took to social media

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan regularly updates fans with snaps of her family's dogs, and Wednesday was no exception as she announced very exciting news regarding her furry friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 57-year-old revealed her five pups, Mica, Buddy, Coco, Becks, and Filly now have their own Instagram account.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan welcomes new family addition

Captioning a clip of their first reel, the mother-of-three said: "By popular demand, we've set up a little account for our team. Go follow @thenolandogs."

On the page, fans are met with fantastic profiles on each of the pups as well as the new reel which showed the dogs on a trip to the groomers.

Coleen has a close bond with her pets

The most recent addition, rescue dog Filly, has taken social media by storm over the last few weeks as Coleen has been documenting how the Macedonian street dog has been getting on in her new home.

Celebrating Filly's arrival in April, the former singer took to her social media with an adorable video showing the dog running in a field for the first time.

Captioning the post, she penned: "When you take your newly adopted street dog for its first proper walk in a field!! #macedoniastreetdog."

Filly and Coleen enjoying time in the garden

Friends and fans were delighted with the update. Ruth Langsford penned: "So beautiful to watch," with a red love heart.

One fan wrote: "Awe she is gorgeous. We had a rescue dog and she gave us so much love. She was ever so loyal too xx."

A second replied: "Ahhh look at how happy she is. You’ve saved her life Coleen and that is a wonderful thing to do." It appears that the new arrival is fitting in well, as on Friday Filly was captured alongside three of her siblings as they patiently awaited their dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Col Nol (@coleen_nolan)

Filly posed alongside her siblings

Posting the impressive photo to her Instagram account Coleen said: "Think it’s nearly dinner time #Filly #Mica #Buddy #Becks."

The dogs were perfectly posed for the snap, and were all looking up at the camera as they awaited their meal.

We can't wait for more updates from the four-legged friends!

