Kelly Clarkson reveals unusual development at her family's ranch The Kelly Clarkson Show host lives with her two young children

Kelly Clarkson is relatively private when it comes to her personal life but shared a rare photo from her home on social media at the start of the week to highlight something rather unusual.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to share a picture focusing on a large black hole in the ground, and questioned where it had come from.

She wrote: "Found a large black hole on my ranch and I'm thinking Outer Range if I jump in, when and where will I end up? Or who came out of it? So many questions."

Fans were quick to comment, with many urging her to stay safe. "Stay the hell away from it," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg be careful!" A third added: "Be careful, it could have collapsing areas around it under ground."

Kelly's reference to the show Outer Range also sparked response from her followers, who offered their own takes on the situation with reference to some other hit science fiction shows.

"This reminds me of the movie Tremors," one wrote, while another commented: "This is just like Stranger Things."

Kelly Clarkson shared a concerning photo from her ranch

Kelly spends a lot of her time at her ranch with her two young children, River and Remi, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

She also has a gorgeous home in Los Angeles. The pair married in 2013 after a year of dating and went on to welcome River a year later, followed by son Remi in 2016.

Brandon also has two older children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth – Seth and Savannah. In June 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon citing irreconcilable differences.

The award-winning singer with her children and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," the three-time Grammy winner said during a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

