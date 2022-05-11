Kelly Clarkson, Drew Barrymore and RuPaul receive MTV Movie and TV Award nominations The MTV Award will air on Sunday 5 June

Kelly Clarkson may have had an emotional Mother's Day weekend but she's now got reason to celebrate as she has been nominated for two MTV Movie and TV Awards.

EXCLUSIVE: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

The singer turned talk show host is up for Best Talk/Topical Show for her daytime Kelly Clarkson Show as well as Best Host.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson to perform Dolly Parton tribute at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

The news comes after Kelly shared that her nanny made the singer "almost cry" when she gifted the mom-of-two with the "gift of time".

"I’m a single mom, right? So I’m either at work or with kids,” Kelly told Extra. "So my nanny — I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want.’ I almost broke down. I was like, ‘What?'"

MORE: Kelly Clarkson makes surprising confession about marriage

SEE: Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are all also nominated for Best Talk/Topical Show.

Charlamagne Tha God, Gordon Ramsay, Rob Dyrdek and RuPaul will go up against Kelly for Best Host.

Kelly is nominated for two awards

In the Unscripted categories, RuPaul's Drag Race scored four nominations and Netflix's Selling Sunset three.

Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the Scripted nominations with seven nods including Best Movie and Best Performance in a Movie for Tom Holland, while Euphoria was a close second with six nominations including Best Show.

Tom will go up against Robert Pattinson for Best Performance in a Movie for Rob's work in The Batman which scored four nods.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is nominated for seven awards

Fans can vote for their favorites across 26 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through 18 May.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

Dune



Scream



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings



Spider-Man: No Way Home



The Adam Project



The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria



Inventing Anna



Loki



Squid Game



Ted Lasso



Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci



Robert Pattinson – The Batman



Sandra Bullock – The Lost City



Timothée Chalamet – Dune



Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout



Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone



Lily James – Pam & Tommy



Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria



Zendaya – Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die



Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight



Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow



Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman



Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City



James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills



Victoria Pedretti – You



Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria



Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris



Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever



Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman



Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso



John Cena – Peacemaker



Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever



Megan Stalter – Hacks



Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza



Ariana DeBose – West Side Story



Hannah Einbinder – Hacks



Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game



Sophia Di Martino – Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow



Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria



Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy



Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream



Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills



Mia Goth – X



Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II



Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson



Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short



Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire



The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell



The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria



Never Have I Ever



Pam & Tommy



Sex/Life



Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect



“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up



“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria



“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me



“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 NOMINEES, UNSCRIPTED:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation



Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



Selling Sunset



Summer House



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol



Dancing with the Stars



RuPaul’s Drag Race



The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies



The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue



Dr. Pimple Popper



Making It



Selena + Chef



Queer Eye

BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart



Teen Mom: Family Reunion



The D’Amelio Show



The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip



Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge



Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset



Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House



Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey



Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise



Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days



Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies



Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules



Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah



The Drew Barrymore Show



The Kelly Clarkson Show



The Late Show with Stephen Colbert



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth



Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef



Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show



Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness



RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok



Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram



Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter



Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok



Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race



Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac



Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset



Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House



Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny



Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars



Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love



Sher – Ex on the Beach



Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.



jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy



Oasis Knebworth 1996



Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)



The Beatles: Get Back