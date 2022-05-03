Jane Fonda cheekily admits to Kelly Clarkson her interest in pairing up with Blake Shelton The stars made various confessions

It seems Jane Fonda has her eye on a beloved country star! The actress cheekily suggested wanting to get together with none other than Blake Shelton, as she discussed all things Grace & Frankie with Kelly Clarkson and Lily Tomlin.

Their conversation was quite a revealing one, with the iconic duo offering clues of surprise appearances on the final season – including Dolly Parton – and Kelly opened up about what it's really like to work with Blake.

Jane's interest in the country singer was spurred on by the talk show's host, when she confessed just how big of a troublemaker he is after Lily admitted her co-star "wasn't sure I was going to behave" on set.

WATCH: The final season of Grace & Frankie

"Well that's like working with Blake Shelton," the former The Voice judge quickly quipped, continuing with: "I'm like, 'What's he gonna say…'"

The Monster in Law actress wasn't shy about expressing her feelings about the 45-year-old, suggestively confessing that: "I would like to work on a show with Blake Shelton…"

She was quick to inquire about what he was really like, and though his The Voice co-host had previously joked about his behavior on set, she had nothing but heartfelt comments about him afterwards.

The hilariously candid conversation

"You would love him," she said, explaining that: "It would be very funny what would come out of both of your mouths."

She detailed it's extra fun to work with him because he can "put [his] ego aside and just have a good time," since more often than not people "have doors up" and are afraid to act a certain way in public.

Jane and Lily also announced Dolly would make an appearance in the final episode, reuniting the iconic 9 to 5 trio

Jane's interest in him grew even more so after this, and when Lily revealed that she had actually already worked with him when she appeared on Reba, her longtime friend was shocked to learn she hadn't previously told her that. "He was really adorable," she said, to which her co-star couldn't help but reply with: "Wait a damn minute… I am really disappointed."

Fans raved about the potential of the two working together, writing: "YES, PLEASE," and: "I love those two. Icons," as well as: "File under things we did not know we needed! Everything about this is precious & pure!"

