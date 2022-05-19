Anya Taylor-Joy's latest photo will melt your heart as she introduces her pet cat The actress is a new cat mom!

Anya Taylor-Joy had some joyful news to share with fans as she revealed that she and her boyfriend had a new member of the family to introduce.

The actress took to social media to share an absolutely adorable picture of herself snuggled up to a white cat, both peaceful in each other's arms.

VIDEO: Anya Taylor-Joy stars in The Queen's Gambit

She also included a clip of her partner Malcolm McRae walking in with their new pet, bobbing him around as he playfully introduced the two.

"Outback cuddles," she captioned her photo, further revealing: "Introducing Kitsune…we're in love." And clearly, so were her fans.

Many simply inundated the comments section with heart and cat emojis as one wrote: "Awwwwwwwwww your little fluffy snuggle mr! So adorable!!!! Also congrats on the new kitty kit!"

"OMG! <3 PRECIOUSNESS," another said, with a third upping the ante by commenting: "Not to be dramatic but I would die for Kitsune."

Anya introduced her new cat Kitsune

The star shares the new pet with Malcolm, a musician, who has been her date to several red carpets over the past few weeks, including The Northman in April.

The two even share a birthday, celebrating it jointly with an Instagram post Anya shared as they spent the day outdoors, where she wrote: "Happy birthday to us baby. Thank you all for your love."

She opened up about the steadiness of her relationship recently, telling British Vogue: "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do."

"He loved it because he's the same. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well."

The star and boyfriend Malcolm even share a birthday

She even talked about why she prefers being in a relationship over the dating scene, adding: "I was not a good dater and I'm quite glad to not be. I hear stories from my friends and I'm like, 'God, I would suck at that.'"

