The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy can’t stop wearing these studded boots - and they’re less than $30

Anya Taylor-Joy dazzled during awards season with her high-fashion looks, but the booties she’s currently obsessed with have a different twist.

The Queen’s Gambit star can’t stop wearing Nasty Gal’s Western Studded Chelsea boots. She was spotted wearing them twice in one week earlier this month in New York City, with the actress pairing the black boots topped with silver metallic studs with a plaid skirt and a black blazer.

Anya's studded boots are giving us western-chic vibes - and we love them!

She finished the look with a printed face mask, black cat-eye sunglasses, and carried a Shakespeare and Company tote bag as she strolled out of a building.

The faux leather boots feature a block heel, a pointed toe, and studded detailing throughout. They’re the perfect bootie to edge up a look, and you can also rock them in the fall and winter.

The best part of the kicks? They’re on sale for $29 - marked down from the original $102 price.

It’s an unbelievable deal - and it’s already going fast, so we tracked them down on Nasty Gal.

Western Studded Chelsea Boots, $29, Nasty Gal

Anya not only gave us major inspo with her street style, but also with her ensembles for her Saturday Night Live hosting duties over the weekend.

One of our faves was a bubblegum pink strapless Carolina Herrera dress she wore that was topped with colorful hearts and came complete with a sweetheart neckline.

Anya stunned as she took on her hosting duties for Saturday Night Live

The actress looked like a Barbie doll as she struck a pose in the number for a photoshoot for the NBC show. Anya’s stylist, Law Roach finished the look with hot pink Christian Louboutin stiletto pumps.

In a behind-the-scenes video Law shared on Instagram, the actress can be seen striking a pose as she looked into a mirror. Anya’s blonde locks were styled into a retro half-up, half-down hairstyle that matched the vibe of the ensemble.

Proof that whether Anya is rocking a glam gown, off-duty booties, or a major designer’s mini dress she nails it every time.

