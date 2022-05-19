Jada Pinkett Smith discusses difficult topic in latest episode of Red Table Talk The actress wants viewers to be careful

Jada Pinkett Smith is taking no chances when it comes to delivering an important message to fans on the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

The actress delivered an "urgent warning" to viewers of the show about the use of the drug Fentanyl for the latest episode of the show alongside daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

VIDEO: Will And Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage - take a look

They mainly spotlighted the issue by discussing the death of actor Michael K. Williams, who died of an overdose of the deadly drug in 2021.

The trio also spoke to others who had experience with it or were affected by it in some way, with them getting visibly emotional each time someone delivered a heartbreaking story.

"FENTANYL is the #1 killer of Americans between the ages of 18-45," Jada wrote on Instagram.

"Today on @RedTableTalk, we will hear from Dominic DuPont , the nephew of actor Michael K Williams (@bkbmg) who died from Fentanyl poisoning, as well as comedian Kate Quigley (@kateqfunny) who was the only survivor out of her three friends who died from Fentanyl.

Jada talked about the devastating effects of Fentanyl on the latest episode

"We will also hear from Despina Prodromidis and Bruce Green who are devastated by the death of their 15 year old daughter Olivia Green from Fentanyl poisoning," she continued.

"These powerful testimonies could help save your life or the life of someone you love. The Fentanyl crisis affects us all."

Will Smith's wife has handled some very tough subjects on the latest season so far, revealing that a recent episode discussing the death of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst left her unsettled.

She shared: "The Cheslie Kryst episode has been the most personal table for me yet. Listening to @aprils_hr, Cheslie's mother read the note Cheslie left to her before jumping to her death, brought me right back into my experiences of such overwhelming, unbearable despair that I was consumed by everyday."

She shared heartbreaking details from her life spurred by the Cheslie Kryst story

Jada then went on to relate a story of how she'd planned to have an "accident" at one point but then found healing after a specific form of therapy.

She ended the emotional message by writing: "If no one has told you 'I love you' today … I LOVE YOU and so does the Great Supreme. I promise."

