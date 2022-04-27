Nicole Kidman highlights unbelievable transformation in tribute to co-star Anya Taylor-Joy

Between Being the Ricardos, Roar, The Northman and more, Nicole Kidman is seriously booked and busy.

From film to television, the star has been launching and celebrating back to back projects, with The Northman having premiered less than a week ago, on 22 April, and her new dark comedy, Roar, premiering just a week before that, on 15 April.

Even amid her busy schedule, the actress took a moment to honor two of the women that made one of her projects all the better.

In light of Woman Crush Wednesday, Nicole took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her The Northman co-stars, Anya Taylor-Joy, of The Queen's Gambit fame, and singer Björk.

The post first featured a photo of the two actresses as they attended the film's premiere, with Nicole wearing a fabulous yellow dress with peach hued feathers, and Anya looking chic as ever in a white gown with stunning gold jewelry.

The post also included two clips from The Northman, and her co-stars' transformations were so impressive, they beg to be seen on the big screen in theaters.

The heartfelt tribute and shocking transformations

The first is of Björk, who plays Seeress, looking unrecognizable as her eyes seem to be dripping black paint, and she appears wearing a headpiece with shells and long plants attached to it.

Anya on the other hand looks a little more recognizable, though just as incredible, looking like a forest fairy as she wears a halo of leaves and berries around her head, and her long, blonde locks are perfectly tousled. The last clip truly shows off the impressive costume and make-up work the most, as it previews the Army of Me singer's full look for the film, featuring heavy jewelry and textiles galore draped all over her.

The film also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Robert Eggers, and Willem Dafoe

The Nine Perfect Strangers star's endearing caption was: "Sending so much love to the incredible @AnyaTaylorJoy & @Bjork for #WomanCrushWednesday today in honor of their unbelievable performances in #TheNorthman.

Fans loved her tribute, and expressed anticipation to see the movie, writing: "I just bought tickets!!!" and: "3 great talents! Memorable performances in The Northman!!" as well as: "So excited to see this!"

