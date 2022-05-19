Olivia Culpo makes surprising revelation about her intense travel schedule Not for the faint of heart!

Olivia Culpo is a known jet-setter, always up for traveling the world, be it with her sisters or boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, and spending time between her homes in Los Angeles, Rhode Island, and North Carolina.

Now the model is one upping herself, opening up about her grueling travel schedule.

Though she certainly loves to make different places around the world her temporary home, Olivia recently made a shocking travel confession revealing all it takes to maintain her busy schedule.

The star was most recently spotted spending time in one of her "favorite cities," looking chic as ever as she vacationed in Venice, Italy.

Though that was only less than a few days ago, she's since flown back to North Carolina, where her boyfriend lives as he plays for the Carolina Panthers football team, but not for long.

Shortly after arriving in the southern state, Olivia revealed she is already back up in the air as she makes her way towards sunny Los Angeles.

Olivia spending time in Italy

What's more, it won't be her last flight of the week, maybe not even the day, as she revealed her intense flight schedule for the week: seven flights in only seven days.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share her shocking travel plans, posting a picture of the stunning sunset visible from her airplane window, captioning it with: "Seven flights in one week, let's go. Here is number one," along with a slew of shocked and crying emojis.

Olivia's travel revelation

Given her frequent flyer status, she has previously teased about expanding her property portfolio, most recently opening up to fans about wanting to make a move to the mountains.

It seems her boyfriend is also on board, and he frequently surprises his girlfriend with trips to Wyoming, where they stay at private, isolated cabins surrounded only by mountains and trees.

