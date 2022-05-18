Hoda Kotb as you've never seen her before for special project with Today co-stars The NBC star's big debut

Hoda Kotb joined in with her Today co-stars for a special kind of transformation for a new undertaking, that being an off-Broadway play.

MORE: Hoda Kotb shares heartfelt statement about co-star's future on Today

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The TV star was one of the members of the cast and crew that transformed themselves into characters from New York in the 40s-50s for a special rendition of an old radio play.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Today Show's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker's Super Bowl commercial

The group performed a show titled Murder in Studio One, where Hoda and Savannah Guthrie took on the leading roles.

They were joined by the likes of Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Tom Llamas, and many others.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie reveals 'dream' transformation in new backstage glimpse

The Today Show included a segment in the most recent installment that showcased the cast's extensive transformation for the show and how they got into character.

While a table reading and character assigning was first held before the pandemic, things took a backseat and didn't resume once more till more recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

The cast shared a behind-the-scenes peek at their off-Broadway debut

Along with coaching on their lines and performances, a special Hollywood dialect coach was even brought on to train them in perfecting the perfect New York affectation, particularly with Savannah for her Brooklyn-bred role.

During rehearsals, chaos ensued, with Al teasing that it would be "worse than the Hindenburg," and Hoda spending most of her time trying to perfect the word "lepidopterology."

MORE: Al Roker shares unexpected video for daughter revealing unfortunate health diagnosis

MORE: Craig Melvin forced to miss out on celebratory event with Today co-stars due to Covid

When showtime rolled around, they were all dolled up in period-appropriate clothing and even were given massive hairstyles to match, with Craig even getting a wig.

The show received a strong response from the public when it finally opened, ending with a standing ovation for the cast.

The Today stars dressed up in 1940s costumes

As it cut back to the studio, they all marveled over each other's performances, with particular praise for Savannah's accent, Hoda's stoic leading attitude, and Jenna's over-the-top portrayal, as they even expressed they'd love to partake in similar projects in the future.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.