It comes as no surprise to any Today Show viewer, especially fans of 3rd Hour with Hoda and Jenna, that both on and off the screen, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are inseparable.

The two have had a palpable chemistry and admirable friendship since Jenna joined the show as Kathy Lee Gifford's replacement in 2019, becoming instant friends.

Now, as Today and its beloved hosts continue to celebrate the iconic show's 70th anniversary, Hoda is opening up about what makes her co-host so great, and what she sees for her when it comes to her place on Today.

The star began her heartfelt tribute by commending Jenna for stepping into such a high-regarded role so seamlessly. She said: "Jenna stepped into that show which was one of those things which would have been difficult for anyone."

She explained: "Jenna has a way of taking her heart, putting it on the table, and offering it up. She does it every single day."

As the mom-of-three looked at her co-host with teary eyes, Hoda continued to praise her skills, saying: "I have never seen someone connect with people the way Jenna has."

She recalled their first episodes and months together as co-stars, and how people were inquisitive about how they got along, and she again brought up how quickly Jenna adapted, turning to her to say: "To step into this institution, Jenna, you were a school teacher, you know how to speak to people."

She deemed her as: "One of, if not the best listener on this panel. Jenna looks at you, in your eyes, she does not break eye contact, and she does it with me, with the viewer."

The mom-of-two concluded her tribute with a bold statement about Jenna's future, stating: "Jenna's going to be around for a long, long time."

Fans were quick to express their love for the duo, writing: "Hoda, you set such a good example of lifting other women up!" and: "I love the respect you both show for each other, and your natural humbleness," as well as: "Love your connection, delivery and heart!"

