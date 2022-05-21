Khloe Kardashian praises The Home Edit's Clea Shearer amid cancer battle

Khloe Kardshian has shared an emotional message with The Home Edit's Clea Shearer after the Netflix star revealed she had shaved off her hair amid cancer treatment.

MORE: Netflix's The Home Edit's best celebrity home transformations: Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon & more

Khloe, who appeared on the second season of Clea and Joanna Teplin's Netflix series, commented on Clea's post, writing: "You are truly so beautiful!!! For soooo many reasons!! You are so loved."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Home Edit's Clea Shearer shaves off hair amid cancer battle

Other close friends of Clea's also commented including Savannah Chrisley who simply wrote: "We love you".

"Beautiful. Strong. Just like you," commented 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt.

MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals stunning set kitchen in The Home Edit season 2 trailer

"Another breast cancer milestone… John shaved my head, my friends held my hand, and I shed a few tears. Onward," Clea captioned her post.

Clea, who alongside Joanna makes up The Home Edit team who organize celebrity homes, revealed to fans on Friday that she was beginning treatment.

Clea shared pictures of herself with pals after the haircut

"Today marked my first day of Chemo. As the day approached, I started sleeping less, worrying more, and even had one big tantrum last night that I can only describe as a child who’s next in line for a huge roller coaster, and last minute screams, 'I can’t do this!! Let me off!'" she shared.

"No one was letting me off the ride, but everyone let me cry as long as I needed to."

She then joked that when she was done she "picked myself up, took a walk with the kids, and laughed at Sutton’s jokes," adding: "There’s no better medicine than a walk and a laugh."

Joanna (left) and Clea launched The Home Edit and now have a Netflix series

Alongside a picture of herself in a recliner chair and hooked up to numerous machines, the mom of two then revealed the devastating realities of chemotherapy, sharing that she turned up for her appointment "with my chemo bag full of so many blankets, snacks, and supplies, that I’m sure it looked like we were planning on staying the week instead of four hours".

Clea has already undergone a nine-hour double mastectomy before she learned the cancer had expanded to one of her lymph nodes. It is now classified as stage two cancer.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.