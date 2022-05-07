Surprising way Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause shared news of her new romance

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has confirmed her romance with non-binary singer G-Flip - and then joked on Instagram it was time to "come out" of her own closet.

The realtor took fans on a tour of her closet which is being renovated, revealing that she now has rose quartz walls and marble counters. However as she closed out the video, she shared: "It's coming along. Okay, I'm going to come out of it now."

WATCH: Chrishell Stause 'comes out of the closet'

The one-liner comes after she went public with her new romance during the season five reunion episode with Tan France.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," the 40-year-old said after Tan asked if she was seeing anyone new.

"And they are an extremely talented musician."

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like, ‘Yes, let's do that’. It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," she added.

G-Flip goes by them/they

The pair were later spotted after the reunion filmed in West Hollywood's famed The Abbey nightclub cuddling up to each other and kissing.

The Days of Our Lives star – who split from her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim several months ago – recently purchased her four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Hollywood Hills home for $3.3 million.

G-Flip - real name Georgia Claire Flipo - has reportedly moved in with Chrishell.

