Netflix star Clea Shearer shares heartbreaking health update after cancer diagnosis

Netflix star Clea Shearer has shared a heartbreaking update with fans after revealing she had been diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

MORE: Netflix's The Home Edit's best celebrity home transformations: Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon & more

She is now undergoing chemotherapy and took to social media on Thursday to share the news with fans, admitting that she had been crying more and sleeping less in the days prior.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore leads stars in trailer for Get Organized with The Home Edit

Clea, who alongside Joanna Teplin makes up The Home Edit team who organize celebrity homes, shared: "Today marked my first day of Chemo. As the day approached, I started sleeping less, worrying more, and even had one big tantrum last night that I can only describe as a child who’s next in line for a huge roller coaster, and last minute screams, 'I can’t do this!! Let me off!'

"No one was letting me off the ride, but everyone let me cry as long as I needed to."

MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals stunning set kitchen in The Home Edit season 2 trailer

She then joked that when she was done she "picked myself up, took a walk with the kids, and laughed at Sutton’s jokes," adding: "There’s no better medicine than a walk and a laugh."

Alongside a picture of herself in a recliner chair and hooked up to numerous machines, the mom of two then revealed the devastating realities of chemotherapy, sharing that she turned up for her appointment "with my chemo bag full of so many blankets, snacks, and supplies, that I’m sure it looked like we were planning on staying the week instead of four hours".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clea Shearer (@cleashearer)

Clea shared the update with fans

Clea has already undergone a nine-hour double mastectomy before she learned the cancer had expanded to one of her lymph nodes. It is now classified as stage two cancer.

"Now I get to play the very fun game of: 'Is this a side effect?' for the next 5 months. But right now I’m only focusing on today, and today I feel pretty decent! I’ll take the win where I can get it," she concluded.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.