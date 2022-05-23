Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner mourns death of friend in emotional statement

Goldie Hawn's family are incredibly close and will have all rallied around Meredith Hagner this month following the death of her friend.

The actress took to Instagram last week to share a heartbreaking statement after her friend, actress, Marnie Schulenburg passed away from cancer.

In a four-page Instagram Story, the mom-of-one shared pictures of them together. "There. Was. No, One. More. Magical. On. planet. Earth," she began.

"On planet [expletive] earth. I can't find the words but there has quite literally never been a human with more innate goodness in the world. I love you Marnie. You taught me so much in how to live and what matters and continue to. 'Be more like Marnie' mantra is forever."

Meredith went on to explain that Marnie was diagnosed with cancer but was still putting her friends first.

"She got a cancer diagnosis and sent ME a breastfeeding care package. Literally who does that. Day 1 of the soap opera when I was 22 she immediately was my warm, funny, kind friend and it shocked me that a girl who be that beautiful and also THAT nice.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner mourned the death of actress Marnie Schulenburg

"And that nice to everyone. Lifted all women up... it changed my life, seeing that, I wanted to be like her."

She continued: "So lucky to have been touched by the Marnie magical stardust. Unicorns are real. I've met one."

Meredith ended her statement by urging her followers to be "more Marnie". Marnie died after stage 4 metastatic breast cancer complications aged just 37.

Meredith is married to Wyatt Russell

She was known for her roles on the soap opera As the World Turns and on the reboot of One Life to Live. Marnie also had a part in City on the Hill alongside Kevin Bacon, and the third season of the show is set to be released this July.

She was married to Zack Robidas and the couple shared two-year-old daughter Coda.

