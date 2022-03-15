Goldie Hawn's sister-in-law reveals bittersweet family change with baby son The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children

Goldie Hawn has an incredibly close family, and her children have all followed in her footsteps in the entertainment world.

The Hollywood star lives down the road from her only daughter Kate Hudson, while son Oliver Hudson lives nearby, and splits his time between LA and Colorado, where the family also have a home.

However, the star's youngest child Wyatt Russell lives further away with his wife, actress Meredith Hagner, and their young son Buddy.

Things are about to change soon though, as Meredith shared a big announcement on social media this week, revealing that they were selling their house to be closer to their loved ones.

Alongside a photo of their home, Meredith wrote: "Our beloved bakman is for sale. We wanted to raise our bb closer to fam so we are west sisters now, but to say leaving our pink hacienda is hard is an understatement."

Meredith and Wyatt got married in 2019, and announced that they were expecting their first child a year later. The celebrity couple welcomed their son, Buddy Prine Russell, at the end of 2020.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner revealed her family were selling their home

The news of them being closer to their family will no doubt delight Goldie, who loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren.

Back during the pandemic, the actress got to spend more time than ever with her loved ones, and opened up about their experience living in the same house in an interview with InStyle.

The award-winning actress shared: "I'm quarantining in the mountains with Kurt and the kids, and we've been RVing a lot. We rented one that is kind of the mother ship, and the other day, Kurt was hugging the right side of the road, when our son Wyatt passed us in his van.

Goldie Hawn's family are incredibly close

"I thought, 'Wow, he must be speeding!' but it turned out Kurt was barely going 50 mph on the freeway, and we had a trail of cars behind us.

"It was so simple, but when we sat around the campfire that night, the laughs went on for 15 minutes straight."

The doting mom added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savor every moment because I get to be with my family."

