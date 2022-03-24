Goldie Hawn supported by fans after sad loss

Goldie Hawn has been inundated with prayers and words of comfort after she shared her sadness over the death of Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be Secretary of State.

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates 'dream' news with daughter Kate Hudson in celebratory announcement

The Bird on a Wire star took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of herself and Madeleine alongside the caption: "A supreme human has left this world. Rest in Peace dear soul. Will miss you so {red heart emoji]." Goldie's fans were quick to react and share their condolences, with many commenting with broken hearts, praying hands, and heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares news on her charity from inside her plush home

One said: "Prayers for the family." A second replied: "Beautiful soul. My sincere condolences." A third added: "Quite a lady. We were blessed to have had her serve. RIP."

Madeleine – who served under former President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001 – died from cancer aged 84 on Wednesday.

MORE: Oliver Hudson talks major family change he made that impacted his children

MORE: Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law reveals emotional change in family

Her family confirmed the news in a statement, which read: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer."

Goldie shared her sadness over Madeleine's passing

It added: "She was surrounded by family and friends. We lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

Bill and his wife Hillary Clinton, who later followed in Madeleine's footsteps as Secretary of State, were also among those to pay tribute.

"Madeleine's passing is an immense loss to the world in a time when we need the lessons of her life the most, but we know her legacy will live on through all the students she taught so well at Georgetown," Bill said in a lengthy statement on behalf of him and Hilary.

Bill Clinton and Madeleine shared a close friendship

"Few leaders have been so perfectly suited for the times in which they served. Because she knew first-hand that America's policy decisions had the power to make a difference in people's lives around the world, she saw her jobs as both an obligation and an opportunity."

He added: "Hilary and I will always be deeply grateful for the wonderful friendship we shared and the unfailingly wise counsel she gave us over so many years."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.