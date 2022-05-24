Elizabeth Hurley announces new role in heartfelt video: 'It's an honor'

Ever the advocate, Elizabeth Hurley has announced yet another essential cause near and dear to her heart that she is working on shedding light on.

The star invited fans to learn about Smile Train, a charity she has just become Global Ambassador of, which works to help cleft-affected children, and providing them with "access to lifesaving surgery and other comprehensive cleft care."

The star is known to be a major philanthropist and activist when it comes to important health issues, particularly breast cancer, which she has donated to find a cure for for several decades.

In a new video filming from a luscious garden, the actress candidly spoke to followers about how she first learned of the need to support charities such as Smile Train.

She began by revealing a heartbreaking statistic, saying that: "Did you know that every three minutes a baby somewhere in the world is born and is unable to breathe, sleep or eat properly?"

Elizabeth then admitted: "I didn't know either, but I've been approached by Smile Train, and they told me this is because these babies are born with clefts."

Explaining their heartfelt purpose, she said: "Their mission is to change the world one smile at a time."

She described her new role as: "An honour and a privilege," and insisted to viewers that she would be reporting back to all on "the progress that this wonderful charity is making."

Fans were quick to commend her for shedding light on the charity, writing: "Gorgeous, stunning, beautiful compassionate lady," and: "You are not only beautiful...you have a noble heart too…" as well as: "Thank you for being an Ambassador to Smile Train. It is a worthy cause! I, myself, donate to this cause monthly. Thank you so much!"

Elizabeth concluded her thoughtful message by detailing how she would work closely with the charity and her plans to continue to highlight their mission, writing: "I am very much looking forward to meeting the children and families whose lives have been transformed by Smile Train, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf."

