Elizabeth Hurley stuns in strapless lace mini dress – fans react

Elizabeth Hurley has many friends in the fashion industry, and on Thursday she shared a beautiful tribute to an iconic designer whose designs she has worn through the years – Valentino.

Marking his 90th birthday, the mother-of-one shared four pictures of them together taken through the years. "Happy 90th to the one and only @realmrvalentino," she simply wrote alongside the snaps.

The first photo showed a stunning Elizabeth looking stunning in a strapless lace mini dress as she attended a private view of 'Valentino: Master Of Couture', which was exhibited in London back in 2013.

Another gorgeous shot of her in a strapless pink gown was taken back in New York in 2000, whilst the two others were snaps from 2007 and 2003.

Despite the photos being taken years ago, fans still took the comment section to praise Elizabeth's beauty.

"90?!? Looks amazing and you as well as always," one wrote, whilst another added: "Looking so stunningly beautiful Liz."

A third remarked: "You're gorgeous. He is a well tanned man."

Elizabeth's tribute to Valentino comes just days after she spoke to HELLO! at the annual BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York City about how she's able to maintain confidence in herself.

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do," she said, referencing that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."