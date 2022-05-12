Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about body confidence during important night out The swimsuit model is an advocate for body positivity

Elizabeth Hurley has often been recognized as one of the most beautiful and confident women in the industry, and she opened up recently about where it all comes from.

The actress spoke to HELLO! at the annual BCRF Hot Pink Party in New York City about how she's able to maintain confidence in herself.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley's best bikini looks

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do," she said, referencing that it was important especially given that she was such a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.

"You really realize that women have to know their bodies, know their own breasts, really be aware if something feels different.

"They really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."

The 56-year-old has spoken in the past about maintaining a sense of body positivity and a sense of self-esteem as well through taking care of herself.

Elizabeth recently hosted the BCRF Hot Pink Party

A lot of it has been displayed through her efforts with her eponymous swimwear line, featuring bikinis that she often models herself to rave fan reviews.

She told Daily Mail: "I love modeling my collections and actually think feeling comfortable and confident comes with age.

"There might be a time when I don't want to model swimwear and move onto voluminous kaftans, but currently I'm still enjoying it."

Elizabeth also shared how she kept healthy, adding: "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too.

The actress embodies confidence while posing in her swimsuits

"I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long. I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods and don't drink much alcohol. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."



