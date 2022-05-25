A look back at Kate Moss' dating history amid ex Johnny Depp's libel trial Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated for four years in the 1990s

Kate Moss is no stranger to headlines, often courting attention through her love of fashion and the highs and lows of her tumultuous relationships. On Wednesday, the model is expected to take the stand in her ex Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

MORE: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss: Inside their relationship - then and now

Here at HELLO!, we have delved into Kate's former relationship with the Hollywood star and her other highly-publicised romances.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Johnny Depp's libel trial: What has happened so far?

Johnny Depp

Johnny and Kate met in 1994 at New York's trendy Caf Tabac. At the time, he was 31 and she was 20. "I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together," Kate later said of their introduction. They quickly became the 'It' couple of the 90s and spent much of their time jetting around their globe together, depending on where they were working. However, the couple went their separate ways in 1997 after four years together and a rumoured engagement.

MORE: The real reason behind Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' break-up revealed

MORE: The real reason Johnny Depp REFUSES to look at Amber Heard during trial

Kate, who is notoriously private, later admitted to Vanity Fair that she had cried "for years" following the split. "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me," she shared.

MORE: Lila and Kate Moss' most stylish moments

SEE: Kate Moss looks flawless in bridal-inspired gown for gorgeous new campaign

Antony Langdon

Kate was introduced to Antony Langdon, the guitarist in the British Rock band Spacehog, by mutual friend Liv Tyler. They dated for one year, from 1998 to 1999, and reportedly enjoyed a brief engagement.

Jefferson Hack

The model subsequently embarked on a relationship with Jefferson Hack, the former editor of style magazine Dazed & Confused. In September 2002, the couple welcomed a daughter called, Lila Grace, but by early 2004, the couple had decided to call it a day on their relationship.

Pete Doherty

In 2005, Kate began dating Babyshambles singer Pete Doherty after meeting at her 31st birthday party. However, their turbulent romance ended when Pete failed to complete a stint in rehab in Arizona. At the time, Kate – who also was embroiled in some of the headlines – said the time she has "various personal issues I need to address".

Jamie Hince

The Kills guitarist and the mum-of-one were set up by mutual friends in 2007. They were married in July 2011 in a beautiful countryside wedding in the Cotswolds, with the supermodel accompanied by 14 bridesmaids, including her daughter Lila Grace. However, by 2015, the marriage was short-lived and came to an end.

Nikolai Von Bismark

Since 2015, Kate been in a relationship with photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck. In January, the star opened up to Harper's Bazaar about being in love, saying: "Being in love makes me feel beautiful. My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be." She added: "My favourite moments are when all the family are sitting down together having lunch on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.