Kate Moss turns heads in see-through lace frock as she celebrates 50th birthday party with beau Nikolai Von Bismark, 37

As she stepped out in Paris for her 50th birthday celebration, Kate Moss exuded an aura of timeless elegance, making her way to the much-anticipated party at the luxurious Ritz hotel.

Accompanied by her boyfriend, Nikolai Von Bismark, 37, and close friends, Kate's arrival in the City of Lights was nothing short of a fashion spectacle.

The supermodel, who had meticulously planned this bash, dazzled in a chic lace gown, an embodiment of style and sophistication.

This black floral frock, layered over a skimpy bodysuit, perfectly showcased her stunning figure.

The ensemble was further elevated by the addition of diamond bracelets, adding a touch of sparkle to her already mesmerizing look.

Completing this exquisite outfit was a dramatic satin cape with a champagne lining, and she opted for strappy silver heels to tie it all together.

Kate's journey to Paris for this milestone celebration was marked by style and luxury. She flew from Oxford to the French capital via a private jet, capable of hosting up to seven VIP guests, setting the tone for the lavish festivities that awaited.

The event promised an impressive gathering, with rumors that Kate would be joined by celebrity friends, including the likes of Noel Gallagher, at the Ritz.

The excitement for the celebration was palpable, as indicated by the preparations and participation of those close to her.

Lila, Kate's daughter, was seen heavily involved in the preparations, leaving their London home with bags in tow to join her mother in Paris for the celebration.

The anticipation was further heightened by Lila's Instagram story, which featured an image of the Eiffel Tower, signaling the commencement of the grand event.

Friends and fans alike took to social media to extend their love and best wishes to Kate on this significant occasion. Rita Ora, a close friend and fellow style icon, expressed her heartfelt sentiments, saying, "So grateful for ALL of our memories, too many for me to put into one post! Thank you for your guidance all of these years and your loyalty, and your work ethic is 0 to none."

Sadie Frost, another close friend who had the pleasure of celebrating Kate's pre-birthday on a tropical island, shared her joy, saying, "Happy 50th birthday @katemossagency …

"it was so so special celebrating your pre-birthday with some of our beautiful friends … there was so much fun and laughter amongst our celebratory circle #spiritualwarrior."

