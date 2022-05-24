The real reason behind Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' break-up revealed The couple dated from 1994 – 1997

Johnny Depp is expected to be reunited with his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss this week when she is called to testify on his behalf at his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The supermodel will reportedly appear via video link on Wednesday to discuss her three-year relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, whom she dated from 1994 until 1997 after reportedly being introduced by celebrity journalist George Wayne.

While the pair were often referred to as the 'It' couple of the 90s, their relationship was often plagued by reports of intense arguing.

In fact, back in September 1994 when the couple were staying at the Mark Hotel in New York, Johnny allegedly pushed Kate down a flight of stairs, an incident Amber recently referred to during the trial, which is said to have opened the door to call Kate as a witness.

Police found Johnny in "a state of possible intoxication", but Kate was said to be uninjured, and he was later arrested for criminal mischief for allegedly trashing their hotel room. Neither Johnny nor Kate have ever discussed the incident publicly.

Johnny and Kate dated for three years

The couple eventually called it quits a few years later, with Johnny later revealing the real reason behind their break-up was his own stupidity and his neglect of Kate's needs.

"I have never got that emotional over a woman before," he told HELLO! magazine in 1998. "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship.

"I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened – I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

Johnny blamed himself for the demise of their relationship

He added: "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure, I should care about my movies but when I get home, I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that, and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron sometimes."

Kate, who is notoriously private about her personal life, did share her own insight into their relationship back in 2012, revealing she spent "years" crying over Johnny following their split.

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit…I believed what he said," she told Vanity Fair. "Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left.

"I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

