Jenna Coleman opens up about 'compelling' new role in upcoming TV drama Jenna most recently starred in BBC's The Serpent

Jenna Coleman is set to appear in brand new upcoming TV drama, The War Rooms. The actress, who recently appeared in BBC's The Serpent, will be taking on the role of Joan Bright, the woman behind former Prime Minister Winston Churchill's "secret bunker" in Whitehall.

The War Rooms follows Joan and her colleagues amid the trials and tribulations of the war, from its initial outbreak to the final push for victory, driven by Churchill.

Joan, who was a former girlfriend of James Bond writer Ian Fleming (and rumoured to be the muse for his character Moneypenny), wrote a memoir about her time working within the political sphere during the height of World War Two titled, The Inner Circle: A View of War at the Top, which forms the basis of the series.

Jenna has opened up about her upcoming role, describing Joan as unconventional and the project as "compelling". She told Deadline: "Joan Bright was never going to live a conventional life – a young woman who lived her war days under the official secrets act, undercover and underground in the war rooms.

Jenna Coleman will play Joan Bright

"This story is so compelling not only because of her unique and liberal mind, wryness of spirit and curiosity to live, but because of the opportunity to examine this endlessly fascinating period of time through an intimate and human lens.

"The closeness and proximity of days and nights lived within this small space, the carriers of the truth amidst the oblivion of propaganda above. The beauty and fragility of human connection when living through a time when no one knows what tomorrow will bring. I'm so excited to unearth these hidden lives and at a time where it feels so shockingly relevant right now."

A release date is yet to be announced as filming has not begun, but it seems there's a strong team behind the scenes. Oscar-winner David Parfitt is one of the names working on the project as well as David Chidlow, best-known for his work on Moving On.

