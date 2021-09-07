Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt makes extremely candid comment about her divorce The actress confirmed her split from James Cannon last year

Joanne Froggatt has given fans a candid account of her divorce, admitting her life is in a state of "flux" after parting ways from her husband of eight years, James Cannon.

In February 2020, the Downton Abbey star confirmed that she and her partner had separated. The news came weeks before the world went into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the breakdown of her relationship, the 41-year-old is "grateful" for what she has. She told Red Magazine: "I didn't think I'd be divorced, I didn't think we'd be going through a pandemic, I didn't think my life would be in flux in the way it was. But I'm OK with that."

Since their split, Joanne has taken over the former couple's joint production company, Run After It. "I've taken that over now, so I'm running my own company," she explained.

"I'm excited to move forward with it and get my head around the direction in which I want to take things. We've already had a script commissioned by Sky. It feels like an exciting new chapter."

Prior to her marriage, Joanne was engaged to DJ Phil Vane when she was 19. Asked what she has learnt from her past relationships, the actress said: "I've learned in the past year that you have to be really grateful for the good things.

Joanne and James were married for eight years

"I'm so grateful for my friends and family, for my health and to have been working so much during this past year. You realise, when it comes down to it, how many positives you have in your life."

Joanne married her long-term partner James in a romantic Oxford ceremony in 2012. Together, the pair lived in Buckinghamshire.

Last year, in an interview given to the Telegraph, Joanne announced that she and James had separated. Although Joanne didn't reveal the reasons behind the split, the actress did admit that they had been apart for some time.

"We've actually been separated for a little while," she explained at the time. "I'm looking to the future… I'm just going to embrace this year and see what happens."

