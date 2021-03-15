Sam Claflin shares surprise photo of ex-wife Laura Haddock for this special reason The celebrity couple split in 2019

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock have proved there is no bad blood between the two following their split in August 2019.

In a sweet move, Hunger Games star Sam paid a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife as the "mother of his two children" in honour of Mother's Day on Sunday.

READ: Why did White Lines star Laura Haddock and Sam Claflin split?

Loading the player...

WATCH: The biggest celebrity splits in 2019

"And a Happy Mummy's Day to the Mother of my two radicals," he wrote across an image of Laura with their five-year-old son Pip and three-year-old daughter Margot. "They're so lucky to have you."

MORE: Sam Claflin attends glitzy premiere months after split from Laura Haddock

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare childhood photo with his mum - and they look so alike!

He also added: "Mother. Friend. Teacher. Warrior. Superhero. Inspiration. We got this @laurajhaddock."

It's coming up to two years since Sam, 34, and Laura, 35, announced their decision to split after six years of marriage. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

Sam Claflin shared this snap of Laura Haddock on Mother's Day

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam's message on Instagram read. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst continuing to raise our family together."

READ: Laura Haddock unveils dramatic hair transformation - take a look

He continued: "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

Shortly after parting ways, Sam told Radio Times that he has kept himself busy with anything that could "distract" him. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, he shared: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with.

Sam and Laura confirmed their split in August 2019

"I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," he added.

Sam and Laura started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013 in a private wedding ceremony. The dad-of-two previously opened up about his romance with Inbetweeners actress Laura, admitting it was love at first sight.

He said: "My wife, Laura, is undoubtedly my best friend. We met at an audition for My Week with Marilyn and there was an instant spark."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.