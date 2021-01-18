The Serpent's Jenna Coleman's former £2.5million house with Tom Hughes is what dreams are made of The couple lived in north London

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes previously lived in a stunning £2.5million townhouse in north London, before the couple split after four years together. It was believed that Tom continued to live at the property after The Serpent star Jenna moved to a flat five miles away, but Tom sold it in October 2020, when details of the house were revealed for the first time. Here's everything we know.

SEE: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes seen during lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Serpent will blow your mind

In total, the home has four bedrooms and is spread across four floors and 2,000 square feet. Tom bought it for £1.725million in 2017.

MORE: Jenna Coleman opens up about challenges of her role in The Serpent

READ: The shocking true story behind BBC's The Serpent

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' dining room

The Grade II listed property features original oak flooring, while Jenna and Tom kept its character with wooden furniture such as their dining table.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' living room

One of the living rooms in the home features an exposed brick fireplace, while Jenna and Tom added their own touch with a drum set and guitars upon the wall. Another living area was furnished with a statement floral sofa, and two brown velvet armchairs. A chandelier and various photo frames of differing shapes and sizes added to the vintage aesthetic.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes met in 2014

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' kitchen

Jenna and Tom's former kitchen is fitted with dark grey cupboards and grey marble worktops. They had a retro range oven built into an exposed brick alcove.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' bathroom

Jenna and Tom's former bathroom has a rain shower as well as a freestanding bath tub. They had decorated it with bold House of Hackney wallpaper, retailing at approximately £185 per roll.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' office

The couple's former office was a reflection of their love for music, with a photo of John Lennon, an Oasis poster and several album covers of The Beatles on display.

Jenna and Tom starred in ITV drama Victoria together

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' dressing room

Jenna and Tom's former home has a separate dressing room, which they had decorated to create a moody vibe with charcoal grey walls.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes' garden

Outside, the couple had their own private courtyard complete with fire pit and a U-shaped seating area.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.