Johnny Depp receives unexpected support from women's abuse charity amid Amber Heard trial The Pirates of the Caribbean star launched a $50m defamation lawsuit against his ex

Johnny Depp has found an unexpected ally after a women's abuse charity released a statement in support of the actor amid his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Mission NGO, founded by former Miss Italy Valeria Altobelli, expressed their "compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history" in a statement released on Friday.

WATCH: Johnny Depp's libel trial - what has happened so far?

Mission is an international non-profit organization that supports women and children worldwide, defending their rights and protecting them from physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, through education and activism.

"Violence is a serious topic. As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters, that's to say, the Future Generation, in the light of the values of dialogue, respect and compassion between men and women, without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence with the weapons of love and education," Valeria said on behalf of Mission NGO.

"In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history."

Johnny and Amber were married from 2015 - 2017

Valeria also issued her own public letter in which she said she feels "empathy" for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

She penned: "MISSION NGO women from all over the world stand against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race. Our mission is to educate men and women, with no gender differences, to keep talking and living in the values of love, mutual comprehension and sensitivity in order to prevent all kinds of violence, against women against men, against children.

"As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN.

Johnny on the stand at the defamation trial

"Mental Health is something we have to care about to live in a positive environment where women and men can love and respect each other without any kind of abuse and violence. We are human and we have to find the HUMANITY we are born to live for."

Johnny and Amber's defamation case began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and proceedings have been livestreamed throughout, further feeding public interest.

The case had been scheduled to end on 19 May – but was extended this week given there is still a significant amount of evidence to present. The trial is now set to conclude on 27 May after which the jury will deliver its verdict.

Amber Heard will soon return to the stand for cross-examination

They must decide whether Amber defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post article. Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million (£40million) over the op-ed piece in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Johnny was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles.

