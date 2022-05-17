The real reason Johnny Depp REFUSES to look at Amber Heard during trial Amber is now under cross-examination

The ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard saw a change in tempo on Monday as Amber faced the start of her cross-examination.

After a week-long hiatus, proceedings resumed in a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, with the actress now facing pointed questions from Johnny's attorney, Camille Vasquez.

Having expressed her desire to "move on", noting that she has a baby at home, Amber remained on the stand as Camille took to the floor.

"Good afternoon, Ms Heard," she began. "Mr Depp hasn't looked at you once this entire trial, has he?"

Amber returned to the stand at a court in Fairfax on Monday

Taking time to adjust her microphone, Amber replied: "Not that I've noticed, no."

"You've looked at him though, many times, haven't you?" Camille continued. "Yes, I have," answered Amber, wryly nodding her head.

"You know exactly why Mr Depp won't look back at you, don't you?" "I do," Amber agreed.

Amber faced cross-examination from Camille Vasquez

"He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, isn't that true?" Taking a deep breath, Amber replied: "I don't recall if he said that."

Camille then played a tape which had been recorded when the former couple met in San Francisco after Amber had filed for divorce. "I'm nothing to you, and I'll always be nothing to you," Johnnhy can be heard saying. "We'll never see each other again. You like looking at my *expletive* eyes? You will not see my eyes again."

Camille is an integral part of Johnny's defence team

It had not escaped followers of the trial that Johnny has refused to look over at his ex-wife at any point. In contrast, she has been seen staring over in his direction from the other side of the courtroom.

Following her dramatic opening, Camille presented Amber with photos taken in the days after she alleged violence at her ex-husband's hands. In them, there were no signs of bruising, swelling, or any other injuries.

Johnny and Amber split in 2017

She then turned to Amber's charitable donations. The actress admitted that she has yet to donate the full $7million divorce settlement she pledged to charity in 2016.

Under cross-examination, Amber testified that she has not been able to pay the charities - the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles - because Johnny had sued her.

However, Camille noted that Amber had the total sum of the settlement in her accounts for 13 months before Johnny announced he was taking her to trial.

Amber also testified that, because of tax benefits to her ex-husband, she didn't want him to donate the money to both charities directly but should send the money directly to her to do so.

