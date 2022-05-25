Carrie Underwood shares rare personal photo as she reveals sentimental anniversary

Carrie Underwood is not letting herself forget her roots, and the very moment she first rose to fame.

The star shocked fans by revealing it has been a whopping 17 years since her legendary American Idol win on the fourth season of the long-time-running singing contest, back in 2005.

To commemorate the anniversary of her unforgettable win, she shared an unbelievable glimpse of none other than her very own diary, depicting young Carrie's thoughts immediately after the victory announcement.

She was only 22-years-old when she won, and in her Instagram post's caption, she expressed: "Where does time go?" and endearingly described herself as: "A 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night!"

The page from the journal vividly recalls the moment she won second by second. She wrote: "Big moment. I took one mere look at the amazing crowd and let it sink in for a few seconds."

She wrote about the moment Ryan Seacrest began to open up the gold envelope containing the season's winner, and the anticipation she felt, writing: "My heart beat fast and I closed my eyes."

The special glimpse at Carrie's diary

Then, finally, the singer simply wrote: "CARRIE UNDERWOOD!!!" before going on to paint an emotional picture of the life-changing announcement.

The heartfelt diary entry concluded with her describing all the feelings and the rush she felt: "The crowd went wild. I immediately started crying. It was a beautiful moment. All the other contestants were sent out to hug me. I was crying the whole time."

The life changing moment

She thoughtfully added in her caption: "I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever 'thank you' to all who voted!"

Fans rushed to the comments to reminisce along with her, writing: "I was there voted every week!!" and: "Have always loved you Carrie! My favorite!!" as well as: "You've come a long way baby!"

