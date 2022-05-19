Carrie Underwood celebrates during Vegas residency in tasseled silver bodysuit The Blown Away performer knows how to set the mood

Carrie Underwood can quite easily turn a normal show into a lifelong moment to be remembered with her insane performance skills and stage presence.

MORE: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol - the show that changed her life

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The singer took to social media to share new pictures from the ongoing final leg of her Las Vegas residency Reflection, revealing that she was celebrating with her fans.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

One of the pictures really stood out, however, which saw the performer singing alongside a woman in a white mini dress with a sash for a bachelorette party.

The bride-to-be was in attendance with her friends ahead of her nuptials and celebrated with the country star, who invited her to join in and perform for the crowd.

MORE: Carrie Underwood reveals secret behind her toned legs in inspiring new photo

Along with several other stunning photos mid-show, she donned a peach-colored dress cinched in with a big belt, a crystalized cowboy suit, and a fringed jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Carrie brought the celebration to her Las Vegas residency

One outfit that really caught the attention of several fans was a silver bodysuit with several tassels hanging off the sleeves and waist.

They swayed around while Carrie effortlessly moved around the stage, falling back as she'd belt, and allowing her to aid in the fun atmosphere she created.

MORE: Carrie Underwood looks unreal in statement mini dress for epic comeback

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares new photograph to mark bittersweet career news

"In #Vegas we treat a Wednesday night like it's the weekend! Awesome crowd and fun with friends on stage! #REFLECTION," she captioned her post.

The American Idol winner recently announced some incredible news to fans, sharing that her journey on the stage would only get bigger after Reflection ends as she kicks off the Denim and Rhinestones tour in support of her upcoming album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

The singer rocked double-denim for her fun tour announcement

Sharing the news of her epic 43-date US tour, Carrie captioned the fun clip on Instagram: "I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET'S GOO!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.