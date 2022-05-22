Carrie Underwood supported by sons as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency She'll be back!

Carrie Underwood is leaving Las Vegas! The star gave a bittersweet farewell to her Las Vegas fans as her residency came to an end.

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

Titled Reflection, the residency took place in the Resort Worlds Hotel. The songstress shared a sentimental tribute to her fans in honor of her final show, and though she gave some epic performances, fans were nonetheless left wanting more from her.

They are not to fret, though, and Carrie will have little down time, as she's leaving her residency to go on her long-awaited Denim and Rhinestones tour, which will surely be filled with even more back to back spectacular nights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie reveals epic 43-date tour

MORE: Carrie Underwood celebrates during Vegas residency in tasseled silver bodysuit

The mom-of-two shared some of the residency's best highlights, featuring several clips of her elaborate stage design and jaw-dropping outfits.

She captioned the bittersweet post with: "And that's a wrap on #REFLECTION shows for 2022! I'm gonna miss our #Vegas crew, and of course, the fans!"

Fans immediately flooded the comments with compliments for her concerts, writing: "Such an amazing and dynamic show!" and: "We loved your show in Vegas last night! Epic! Genuine! We were 'blown away' by your power vocals, amazing band and stage settings!" as well as: "SO glad I got to see this show!! It was phenomenal"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Moments from Carrie's spectacular residency

Carrie also shared an adorable picture of how her two sons are supporting her as she departs Las Vegas.

MORE: Carrie Underwood wows in ripped shorts for long-awaited announcement

MORE: Carrie Underwood returns to American Idol - the show that changed her life

The picture is truly as cute as it gets, as it features Isaiah and Jacob giving their back to the camera, sporting matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprented on it in gold.

The heartwarming post

Fans were delighted by the rare glimpse of her sons, writing: "Out of this world," along with heart eyes and praising emojis galore.

Though she was bidding a temporary farewell to Las Vegas, she was sure to not leave fans hanging with less than exciting news, and assured them by writing: "We'll see you next year back at @resortsworldlv but until then, catch us out on the road in a city near you for the #DenimAndRhinestones Tour!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.