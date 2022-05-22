Carrie Underwood supported by sons as she bids farewell to Las Vegas residency

Beatriz Colon
Carrie Underwood shared several posts on Instagram bidding farewell to her Las Vegas Residency, Reflection, including a rare snap of her two sons
Carrie Underwood is leaving Las Vegas! The star gave a bittersweet farewell to her Las Vegas fans as her residency came to an end.
Titled Reflection, the residency took place in the Resort Worlds Hotel. The songstress shared a sentimental tribute to her fans in honor of her final show, and though she gave some epic performances, fans were nonetheless left wanting more from her.
They are not to fret, though, and Carrie will have little down time, as she's leaving her residency to go on her long-awaited Denim and Rhinestones tour, which will surely be filled with even more back to back spectacular nights.
The mom-of-two shared some of the residency's best highlights, featuring several clips of her elaborate stage design and jaw-dropping outfits.
She captioned the bittersweet post with: "And that's a wrap on #REFLECTION shows for 2022! I'm gonna miss our #Vegas crew, and of course, the fans!"
Fans immediately flooded the comments with compliments for her concerts, writing: "Such an amazing and dynamic show!" and: "We loved your show in Vegas last night! Epic! Genuine! We were 'blown away' by your power vocals, amazing band and stage settings!" as well as: "SO glad I got to see this show!! It was phenomenal"
Carrie also shared an adorable picture of how her two sons are supporting her as she departs Las Vegas.
The picture is truly as cute as it gets, as it features Isaiah and Jacob giving their back to the camera, sporting matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprented on it in gold.
Fans were delighted by the rare glimpse of her sons, writing: "Out of this world," along with heart eyes and praising emojis galore.
Though she was bidding a temporary farewell to Las Vegas, she was sure to not leave fans hanging with less than exciting news, and assured them by writing: "We'll see you next year back at @resortsworldlv but until then, catch us out on the road in a city near you for the #DenimAndRhinestones Tour!"
