Carrie Underwood shares new photograph to mark bittersweet career news The Blown Away singer is putting on one heck of a show

Carrie Underwood took to social media to mull over some bittersweet news regarding her Reflection residency in Las Vegas.

MORE: Carrie Underwood shares inspiring health message with fans

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The country star shared a snapshot of herself sitting on stage in an empty auditorium, a photo that had quite an eerie feel to it given how empty it was.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood shares special message for her fans

However, Carrie simply reminisced on the incredible times she'd had on the Resorts World stage as her residency comes to a close.

She shared the photograph ahead of the first show from the final leg of her residency, writing: "Getting ready to kick off the first of the last #REFLECTION shows of the year tonight. Who's with us? 6 #REFLECTION shows left in 2022!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband shares rare photos of sons alongside heartfelt tribute

Many fans were excited by the prospect of getting to see Carrie live again soon, while a few were a little more emotional about seeing the series come to a close.

"Does this mean a Denim & Rhinestones Tour soon?" one questioned, while another mused: "Wish I was coming back to see you one more time."

Carrie mulled over the coming close of her Reflection residency

A third wrote: "So wish I could be there to watch. Please release this on dvd. You are AMAZING," with one also adding: "I wish!! Hope you do another residency in the future!!" Many hoped that the nature of her post indicated that there would be more shows coming in 2023.

However, the Good Girl singer has a lot more on her plate beyond the concert stage, as fans will get to see her on TV once again back where they first found her.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's son steals the show in enlightening new post

MORE: Carrie Underwood turns heads with latex dress in backstage photos

The performer is going back to American Idol, though this time she'll be at the helm of the competition rather than on stage.

The show announced that the former contestant would be joining the second to last episode of the season, the semi-final, as she takes on the role of mentor to guide the Top 5 finalists for the night.

The singer will return to American Idol as a mentor

"Well, here's a dream come true!" she captioned a photo of herself with the news. Carrie will be mentoring the semi-finalists from Vegas while she continues with her residency.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.