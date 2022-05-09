Carrie Underwood surprises fans with exciting American Idol news

Carrie Underwood is going back to her roots! The star surprised fans with an exciting career update that will have her honoring the place that made her famous.

The singer is going back to American Idol, though this time she'll be at the helm of the competition rather than on stage.

The show announced that the former contestant would be joining the second to last episode of the season as she takes on the role of mentor to guide the Top 5 finalists throughout the end of their journey.

American Idol detailed that Carrie would be mentoring live from Las Vegas, as she's currently doing a residency titled Reflection at Resort Worlds.

Captioning a post with: "Well, here's a dream come true!" the photo shared for the announcement sees the songstress in a sparkly denim button down – and nothing else – as her hair was blown away by wind.

She expressed her anticipation about returning to a place so familiar and dear to her heart, writing: "Can't wait!"

The exciting announcement

Fans immediately took to the comments to express the same excitement, commenting: "Congratulations, Carrie! The main thing is that it brings you satisfaction and joy," and: "They will now be mentored by the BEST," as well as: "SO cool that you STILL give back to AI after all your success! You are the PERFECT mentor for these kids because you've done it all and done it all RIGHT!"

Carrie will be joining at a bit of a tumultuous moment for American Idol, since its latest episode was rocked by the news that two contestants had tested positive for COVID-19.

Carrie won season four of American Idol

In the episode, host Ryan Seacrest revealed during the opening remarks that two of the contestants, Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager, had turned in a positive diagnosis.

He shared that both felt unwell at the start of the week and once they tested positive, were quickly isolated for the safety of the rest of the contestants.

