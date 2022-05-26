Jada Pinkett Smith shares heartbreaking message after US shooting The star shares two children with her husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has taken to Instagram with a heart-breaking message following the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the wife of Will Smith Penned: "I am reeling from the devastation of yesterday's horrific mass shooting.

"I'm sending my deepest condolences to all the loved ones of the shining souls lost. May the Great Supreme heal the hearts that have been shattered by this horrendous tragedy.

"Coach Kett said it best… policies MUST change and we can't get numb to these horrendous mass murders. Sending strength, giving thoughts to all."

Will recently travelled India to after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

The devastating attack saw 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School.

Other celebrities including Eva Longoria, Kourtney Kardashian and Nicola Peltz have also shared heartfelt messages after the horrific attack.

Jada, who hosts the Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, recently opened up on the show about her childhood.

Talking to her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the mother-of-two referenced her seemingly "strong" exterior.

The moment Will slapped Chris Rock

The 50-year-old said: "I had to, like, deal with a lot of stressful adult things at a young age.

"I didn't have the ability to deal with the emotions that were coming with it. I just had to buck up."

As she fought to hold back tears, Willow comforted her by saying: "Oh, mommy. This is why we do the work."

Red Table Talk was nominated for four Daytime Emmy awards

The mother-daughter duo have previously discussed Jada's struggle to understand Willow's anxiety.

"I had a really difficult time relating, because - two things - her lifestyle and how she was brought up very different than mine - I don't know what it's like to be a child under hot lights.

"And then just, really not knowing how to comfort her, not knowing what help she needed, not understanding the behaviour."

Jada then said: "It was very difficult, even to this day, in just being there for her in the way that she needs."

