Jada Pinkett-Smith makes 'terrified' parenting revelation as daughter Willow comforts her The actress was overcome with emotion

Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, has made a heartfelt confession at what is a difficult time for her famous family.

As the actress, her husband and children continue to heal following Will's Oscars outburst when he hit Chris Rock, Jada has opened up about her seemingly "strong" exterior.

MORE: Will Smith makes return to TV for candid interview amid Oscars incident

During an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk which was shared with People, she chatted to her daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, to discuss parenting and growing up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith's marriage

The episode is titled, How Destructive Mothers Damage Their Daughters: Could This Be You? and it raised some challenging issues for Jada.

In the short clip, Jada, 50, remembers her childhood and said: "I had to, like, deal with a lot of stressful adult things at a young age. I didn't have the ability to deal with the emotions that were coming with it. I just had to buck up."

MORE: Wanda Sykes talks still being 'traumatized' by Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars incident

MORE: Netflix viewers point out 'eerie foreshadowing' in Will Smith interview recorded before Oscars slap

She continued: "So those women you see that you think are so strong, there's this terrified little girl underneath. And that's me."

Jada and Willow opened up during their Red Table Talk

As she fought to hold back tears, Willow comforted her by saying: "Oh, mommy. This is why we do the work."

The pair have previously discussed Jada's issues with recognizing Willow's anxiety and how it took a long time for her to truly understand.

MORE: Chris Rock receives major offer from Oscars following Will Smith slap

MORE: How celebrities reacted to Will Smith's shocking Chris Rock altercation

"I had a really difficult time relating, because, two things - her lifestyle and how she was brought up very different than mine - I don't know what it's like to be a child under hot lights. And then just, really not knowing how to comfort her, not knowing what help she needed, not understanding the behavior."

Jada said behind her strong exterior she's a terrified little girl

Jada then said: "It was very difficult, even to this day, in just being there for her in the way that she needs."

The discussion comes to light as Will also spoke about protecting his family in a new candid interview for David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

MORE: Oscars host Amy Schumer reveals why Chris Rock didn’t leave stage after Will Smith slap

The Academy Award winner, who features on the fourth series of the show, shared his thoughts with the talk show host: "You can't protect your family, right? That's not real," he began, adding that safety and protection was an "illusion".

The moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

The King Richard star continued: "You have to learn to live with the reality that any moment, anything can be gone in one second. So, with that reality, how can you be here? And how can you be joyful and be here?"

The release of Will's interview with David Letterman comes soon after the star was involved in the controversial moment at this year's Oscars which saw him slap Chris Rock on stage.

Although the interview has just been released, the chat was recorded prior to the Academy Awards – a disclaimer Netflix and David Letterman were keen to make clear to viewers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.