Blake Shelton pays tribute to military heroes with surprising new project Fans can bid for the artwork

Blake Shelton has offered up his artistic talents to Indy500 race car driver Jimmie Johnson, with the pair collaborating on a new helmet to honor America's veterans.

The country star switched his guitar for pencils as he worked with Jimmie and Troy Lee Designs to paint the helmet and bring their vision to life. Jimmie will wear the helmet during the race on Sunday 29 May's and then it will be signed and put on display, during which time fans place bids to win the helmet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton pays tribute to military heroes with surprising new project

Blake's father was in the honor guard and served in Korea and his brother was in the army.

He told People: "I was raised at points thinking, 'I guess I'm also going in at some point.' But there wasn't any call for a guitar player in our military."

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance

MORE: Gwen Stefani confirms she is returning to The Voice with Blake Shelton

He spoke of his desire to work with Jimmie on the design, even though he joked that he can only draw stick figures and "inappropriate" pictures".

Fans can bid for the helmet at the American Legion website; every $48 donated earns one entry into the auction.

Jimmie on Jimmy Fallon with the helmet

Blake has been performing and touring for 20 years and this summer will kick off his next season as a judge on hit NBC show The Voice.

He will be joined by wife Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabelo, who will be a mentor for the first time on the show.

Blake with wife Gwen

"I want to do things that I just want to do. You know, I'm not going to beat my head against the wall for the music industry anymore. I just want to enjoy making music," Blake shared during the conversation with Jimmie.

Gwen and Blake wed in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony with just her three sons, Kingston - who recently turned 16 - Zuma and Apollo.