Gwen Stefani pays tribute to husband Blake Shelton with romantic video The Hollaback Girl married the country superstar in 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton married in 2021, and months into their new life, they're still treating each other to romantic surprises.

SEE: Gwen Stefani debuts regal home features – and we're obsessed

During the week, Gwen stunned her fans as she posted a romantic tribute to her husband in the form of a video slideshow. Set to the track of Malibu by country superstar Miley Cyrus, the emotional video featured clips of Gwen and Blake performing side by side on-stage, and several loved-up photos of the pair with one of the couple planting a kiss on the side of the other's cheek.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani stuns in leather trousers for tear-jerking tribute

There were also some snippets from their wedding, including Gwen's jaw-dropping dress, and a small clip of her youngest son, Apollo, eight, dancing at the pair's table with them.

READ: Gwen Stefani shares awkward fashion moment after skipping Met Gala afterparty

SEE: Gwen Stefani is spring ready in gorgeous selfie

And as ever, Gwen completely stole the show with her fashion, as in the clips of her performing, she wowed in a sparkling sequin top and a pair of leather trousers.

She kept her caption simple for the tear-jerking post, as she said: "Next to u," with a face surrounded by hearts emoji.

Gwen shared a beautiful tribute for Blake

Fans were driven to tears by the sweet post, with one writing: "Brb, I'll be ugly crying in a corner due to the excess of cuteness displayed above."

Another said: "I'm not crying my eyeliner right now," while a third commented: "I think I'm about to cry, love you."

MORE: Gwen Stefani fans notice sweet touch in newly released wedding videos

SEE: Gwen Stefani shares Blake Shelton's very surprising Easter transformation

Others spoke about the strength of their relationship, as one added: "So happy you found your forever," and another penned: "The way I am OBSESSED with y'all's love."

Last week, Gwen revealed a romantic gift from her beloved and like any couple, flowers proved to be a popular gift for the pair, with the star sharing a photo of Blake's arm firmly gripping some freshly picked buds that were surely for his beloved.

The pair married last year and are still just as loved-up

Although Blake's face wasn't in the image, his tattooed arm could be seen as he grasped the white flowers.

Earlier in the day, Gwen had shared a small clip of her being driven around their Oklahoma ranch with plenty of flowers in the trunk of their vehicle.

SEE: Gwen Stefani's former stepdaughter shares heartfelt tribute to special family member

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals major plans with Blake Shelton - and it's all happening in Oklahoma

Gwen then shared a snap of the roses close-up, before focusing on some irises that had a sweet story behind them.

"Irises we found in the woods that we transplanted came back this year!!!" she shared.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.