Gwen Stefani confirms she is returning to The Voice with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has confirmed she will be returning to The Voice as a coach alongside her husband Blake Shelton. The singer left the hit NBC show in 2020 but on Friday shared a TikTok video announcing her return.

The video saw her duet with the show's fellow coaches John Legend and Blake as they sang along to Grace Kelly by Mika. "#Duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," she captioned the post.

"TEAM GWEN IS BACK!" commented the show's official TikTok account. It is unclear if Gwen will be replacing Ariana Grande, who joined the series in 2021 after Gwen left or long-running coach Kelly Clarkson.

"Yes! Coach Gwen is back! Thank you @gwenstefani @nbcthevoice," wrote one fan as another added: "There is a God!! Love Gwen so much!"

The No Doubt hitmaker was last seen on the NBC talent show in 2020 when her contestant Carter Rubin won – Gwen's first win.

To date, the singer has been a coach on seasons seven and nine, 12, 17 and 19. After she left she began working on new music and has been performing at her Las Vegas residency.

Gwen left the show in 2020

However despite leaving the star kept a presence on the series - during the season 21 opener a blooper reel with new judge Ariana and John saw them talking about nicknames given to the judges' by their fans.

When it came to Blake and Gwen, John announced that fans refer to them as Shefani. Ariana replied, telling them: "Oh, I love that. I stan Shefani."

Blake and Gwen met on the show in 2015 and married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony attended by just the pair and Gwen's three children - The Voice host Carson Daly officiated the special day.

